Mason Mount Starts – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Eddie Howe's struggling Bournemouth side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.



Frank Lampard's side booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek by edging out Lille 2-1, thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta.













The Blues are without centre-back Fikayo Tomori for the game against the Cherries, with the defender having suffered a hip injury.



Lampard picks Kepa in goal, while at full-back he selects Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri.





In central defence Chelsea pair Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma, while Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount slot into midfield. Willian and Christian Pulisic support Abraham, who will be looking to get amongst the goals.







Chelsea have options on the bench if Lampard wants to try to shake things up, including Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi.





Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Kovacic, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

