Napoli Set To Ask Arsenal For Player If Gunners Want Carlo Ancelotti Freed

Napoli will insert the option of signing Lucas Torreira from Arsenal if the Gunners approach them for Carlo Ancelotti.



The Serie A giants sacked Ancelotti last week after a series of events that saw his relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis deteriorate.













But the Italian remains contracted until 2021 with Napoli and any club wanting him before then will have to negotiate a fee with the San Paolo outfit.



Arsenal are believed to be interested in the 60-year-old and it has been claimed that Napoli will look to take advantage of the Gunners if they receive an approach from them.





According to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Serie A giants will take up the possibility to sign Torreira if Arsenal approach them to free Ancelotti from his contract.







The Uruguayan midfielder has shot up to the top of Napoli’s priority list and Gennaro Gattuso has also given his nod to the pursuit of the Arsenal star.



Torreira is not pleased with his lack of playing time at Arsenal this season and is said to be open to a move away from the club.





If Arsenal want to negotiate a deal to appoint Ancelotti with Napoli, they also have a player the Serie A giants want.

