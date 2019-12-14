Played Really Well Off Each Other – West Ham Star Backs Hammers Combination

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United skipper Mark Noble thinks the attacking combination of Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio is one that is working well for the Hammers.



Manuel Pellegrini took his West Ham side to the south coast on Saturday evening to lock horns with Southampton in what some had already dubbed a relegation six pointer.













They ran out 1-0 winners as Haller scored his first goal in nine games, striking in the 37th minute. West Ham thought they had scored a second during the match, but Antonio's goal was ruled out by VAR for handball.



Pellegrini deployed Haller up front and Antonio provided support, with Noble admitting he feels the combination is a hugely effective one.





The Hammers skipper also tipped his hat to Antonio and feels when his team-mate is on song, he cannot be stopped.







"I thought Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller were brilliant", Noble said post match on Sky Sports.



"Antonio controlled the game and Haller needed that goal, I am so pleased for him.





"They played really well off each other.



"When Antonio is playing like he is tonight, there is no stopping him."



The win eases the pressure on Pellegrini following claims that defeat at Southampton could have seen West Ham bring his reign as manager to an end.



The key games keep coming though and West Ham next head to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

