XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/12/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Sebastien Haller Starts – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad that will take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium in a Premier League clash tonight.  

Pellegrini is going into the game in the south coast on the back of suggestions that a defeat could spell doom for him and end his time as West Ham manager.
 

 



The West Ham boss has named Sebastien Haller to lead the line for the Hammers against Southampton, with Michail Antonio playing as the creative outlet behind the Frenchman.

Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to provide solidity from the middle of the park, with Robert Snodgrass and Pablo Fornals providing width to the side in the south coast.
 


Aaron Creswell and Ryan Fredericks will play as the full-backs, while Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena form the centre-back pairing at the heart of their defence.



Pablo Zabaleta, Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop and Andriy Yarmolenko are some of the options Pellegrini has on the bench today.
 


West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Antonio, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Ajeti
 