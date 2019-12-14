Sebastien Haller Starts – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad that will take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium in a Premier League clash tonight.



Pellegrini is going into the game in the south coast on the back of suggestions that a defeat could spell doom for him and end his time as West Ham manager.













The West Ham boss has named Sebastien Haller to lead the line for the Hammers against Southampton, with Michail Antonio playing as the creative outlet behind the Frenchman.



Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to provide solidity from the middle of the park, with Robert Snodgrass and Pablo Fornals providing width to the side in the south coast.





Aaron Creswell and Ryan Fredericks will play as the full-backs, while Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena form the centre-back pairing at the heart of their defence.







Pablo Zabaleta, Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop and Andriy Yarmolenko are some of the options Pellegrini has on the bench today.





West Ham United Team vs Southampton



Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Antonio, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Ajeti

