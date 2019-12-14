You Have To Wait – Parma Sporting Director’s Message On Manchester United Target Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano has insisted that Manchester United linked midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will stay at the club until the end of the season.



The 19-year-old is on loan at Parma from fellow Italian outfit Atalanta, but there is widespread speculation about him moving clubs in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.













Inter and Juventus are leading the Italian charge for Kulusevski, while Manchester United have already been reported as having spoken to his agent and even in some quarters credited with putting in a bid.



Atalanta are believed to be open to selling him and are said to be asking for a fee of around €40m for the teenage Swede.





But Parma are not willing to cut short his loan in January and want to keep him at the club until the summer.







Faggiano has made it clear that clubs will have to wait until the end of the season if they want to sign Kulusevski.



The Serie A deal-maker was quoted as saying by Italian outlet TuttoJuve: “Since we were good at getting him when no one wanted to, the teams that want him now will have to wait until July.”





Kulusevski has scored three goals and has five assists to his name in 15 Serie A appearances this season.



It remains to be seen how water-tight the loan agreement might be if big bids start to arrive for Kulusevski.

