Doing This Leaves Us Vulnerable – Freddie Ljungberg Explains Arsenal Team Selection

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has revealed his view that playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together unbalances his side and leaves them vulnerable defensively.



Ljungberg opted to start with Aubameyang in Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, with Lacazette on the bench.













Manchester City eased to all three points at the Emirates Stadium thanks to first half goals from Kevin De Bruyne (two) and Raheem Sterling, as they made short work of Arsenal.



Ljungberg did use all his three substitutes, but Lacazette remained unused, despite the Gunners needing to mount a comeback.





The Arsenal interim boss was asked after the match why he had not played Aubameyang and Lacazette together, and revealed his view that it unbalances the side.







"You need to have balance in your team", Ljungberg told beIN SPORTS.



"With Auba and Lacazette we tried in the first two games I was here. We got really vulnerable defensively, but of course they are both great players, that's why I wanted them both on the pitch. But we became very vulnerable defensively.





"We'd taken the route against West Ham where we played one of them and had more defensive organisation and we played extremely well against West Ham and won that game very, very clearly.



"Of course when you play against Man City it's a big step up and you especially need your organisation", the Swede added.



Arsenal are due to head to Merseyside next weekend to take on Everton at Goodison Park and it remains to be seen if Ljungberg will still be in charge for the game.

