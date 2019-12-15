Everton Legend: Freddie Ljungberg’s Team Like Unai Emery’s, Compare With Duncan Ferguson

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Andy Gray has compared the work done by Toffees caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson with Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg and feels at the Emirates Stadium it is as if Unai Emery never left.



Ferguson led Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea in his first game in charge, while on Sunday he took his Toffees outfit to Old Trafford and grabbed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.













Ljungberg's Arsenal were in action later in the day, playing host to Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola's side almost did not have to break sweat on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win.



The Swede has failed to cause a spike in performances at Arsenal similar to that Ferguson is now enjoying at Everton.





Gray has compared the two temporary managers and thinks that while Ferguson has got back to basics, Ljungberg has Arsenal still trying to play to Emery's tune.







"Duncan Ferguson has gone in and let's use Duncan and Freddie [as two examples]", Gray explained on beIN SPORTS.



"Duncan has gone in at Everton and he's not done anything fancy, he's not tried to be cute. He's just instilled hard work, organisation, determination, passion.





"I am sure he has tinkered with one or two little things himself. I'll give him that.



"Freddie has gone in there and I could be watching Unai Emery's team; trying to play out from the back, rolling the ball into the penalty area, for players who quite simply right now aren't good enough at that."



Arsenal sit in ninth in the Premier League standings on 22 points, while Everton, who were in the relegation zone when they sacked Marco Silva, are only four points worse off.

