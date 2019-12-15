XRegister
15/12/2019 - 13:03 GMT

Four Changes Made – Everton Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side in the Premier League at Old Trafford this afternoon.  

Duncan Ferguson had an instant impact in his first game as caretaker boss last weekend as he led Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea. 
 

 



The win ended a run of three straight defeats for Everton, which cost Marco Silva his job, and Ferguson would further boost his credentials by stunning Manchester United today.

However, despite Manchester United's struggles in recent years, Everton's last win at Old Trafford came in 2013, thanks to a lone goal from Bryan Oviedo.
 


For this afternoon's game, Ferguson makes four changes from the side that beat Chelsea, with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts to play a three of Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane. Tom Davies will look to control midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Bernard support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



If Ferguson needs to change things then he can look towards his bench, where he could call for Moise Kean and Leighton Baines.
 


Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Tosun, Kean, Niasse, Martina, Gordon
 