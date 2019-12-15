XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

15/12/2019 - 13:01 GMT

Harry Winks On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to take on Nuno's Wolves side at Molineux in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho fielded a much-changed side at Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, seeing Spurs lose 3-1, though their last 16 spot had already been confirmed. 
 

 



Tottenham saw Chelsea suffer a shock defeat at home against Bournemouth on Saturday and know that taking all three points from Wolves would see them close the gap on the fourth placed Blues to just three points.

Mourinho will want no mistake making at Molineux, a ground that Tottenham won 3-2 at last season.
 


The visitors have Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks, while at the back Mourinho selects Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back pair. Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko will look to control midfield, while Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.



If the Portuguese tactician needs to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where options include Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Whiteman, Foyth, Sessegnon, Winks, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso
 