He’s Lost The Kid – Everton Legend Unhappy With Duncan Ferguson’s Treatment of Moise Kean

Everton legend Andy Gray has criticised Duncan Ferguson's decision to bring off Moise Kean late on in the Toffees' 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.



Kean was brought on by Ferguson in the 70th minute to replace Bernard, with the scoreline 1-0 in Everton's favour after a first half Victor Lindelof own goal.













However, Manchester United levelled in the 77th minute through Mason Greenwood, leaving Everton hanging on for a point.



Ferguson brought Kean off in the 89th minute, with the striker visibly unhappy at the decision after only being on the pitch for 19 minutes, and Gray thinks the situation was not handled well.





The former Toffee is of the view that Ferguson has potentially now lost Kean.







"When he had possession he wasn't great, you've got a minute to go, two minutes to go, you've got potentially a really good player there, you don't know; certainly on the evidence of Juventus last season he's got something, we haven't seen much of it at Everton", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.



"I don't know what Duncan's thought was, why.





"You could have given him a rollicking from the touchline, told him to get a move on a little bit more.



"I just don't know. I think he's probably lost the kid now."



Everton splashed the cash to sign Kean from Juventus and the striker was considered a top talent, landing at Goodison Park as a senior Italy international.



He has already been linked with a return to Italy in January.

