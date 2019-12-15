XRegister
15/12/2019 - 21:46 GMT

I Worry When This Happens, It’s Our Kryptonite – Former Leeds United Star

 




Noel Whelan has admitted he worries every time Leeds United give away a set piece, with opposing sides now knowing how vulnerable the Whites are from dead ball situations, as well as knowing that balls pumped into the box are often not dealt with. 

Leeds were stung from a set piece on Saturday as Cardiff City clawed their way back from 3-0 down at Elland Road to come away with a 3-3 draw.


 



The Bluebirds' opener resulted from a ball into the box which saw Kiko Casilla caught in no-mans land. Cardiff's second goal came from a free-kick, which was played wide and then a ball put into the box, with Leeds not able to defend it effectively.

The key third goal resulted from a ball just pumped down the pitch and flicked into the Leeds penalty area, which they were caught out by.
 


Whelan is concerned that Leeds cannot defend against direct balls pumped into their penalty area and admits he especially worries when a free-kick is given away.



"They [opposing teams] see that [set pieces, pumping the ball into the box] as our kryptonite that's going to cripple us – and it does", he said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I worry all the time when we get a set piece against us. I just know that we can't defend them properly.
 


"It's not just the first contact. It's the second part and the second phase.

"We ball watch. People run off us", Whelan added.

Despite defensive worries, Leeds still have the best backline in the Championship with only 13 goals conceded in 22 league games.
 