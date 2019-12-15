Is Freddie Ljungberg Mad, Like Training Game For Man City – Former Premier League Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton thinks Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg is crazy to talk about the Gunners finishing in the top four this season, with Manchester City playing the encounter between the two teams like a training game.



Manchester City outclassed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, running out comfortable 3-0 winners to cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to 14 points.













Kevin De Bruyne needed just two minutes to fire Manchester City into the lead, while Arsenal were rocking when Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 in the 15th minute.



De Bruyne grabbed his second and the Citizens' third five minutes before the break as he curled in a shot from outside the penalty area with his left foot.





It was an easy afternoon for Manchester City and Sutton thinks Ljungberg is mad to believe Arsenal have what it takes to finish in the top four this term.







Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Sutton said: "Freddie Ljungberg is talking about finishing in the top four, is he mad?



"That's pie in the sky stuff, it really is. They are miles off."





The former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker also slammed the standard of Arsenal's performance, with Manchester City in his view not even needing to break sweat to get the job done.



"It's like a training game for Manchester City. They are at half pace and strolling."



Sutton is of the view too that despite some passion from Arsenal, they are short quality wise.



"It was embarrassing. Arsenal made it too easy. Was there passion from Arsenal? Probably but they just are not that good. How low is Freddie's bar?



"That's why they have to get someone in who has some credibility."



Arsenal now sit ninth in the Premier League standings, with 22 points, and are seven points off fourth placed Chelsea.

