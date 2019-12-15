XRegister
26 October 2019

15/12/2019 - 21:09 GMT

I’ve Seen Some Kids, He’s One of Best Ever – Neil Lennon On Celtic Talent

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted he has been hugely impressed by Jeremie Frimpong's performances since he arrived in the summer, and rates the teenager as one of the best kids he has ever seen. 

The Bhoys snapped up Frimpong from Manchester City in the summer and fans were unsure what to expect from the largely unknown teenage right-back.


 



He has though stepped up and fought for a starting spot, with some fans now viewing 19-year-old Frimpong as the best right-back at the club.

Frimpong scored Celtic's first goal in their 2-0 win over Hibernian on Sunday, completing all 90 minutes and catching Lennon's eye.
 


Lennon told BBC Scotland post match that Frimpong is "one of the best kids I've ever seen and I've been in the game for a long time.



"The level of his play is outstanding and he's been magnificent since he came through the door", he added.

Frimpong has already picked up his first piece of silverware at Celtic after the Bhoys won the Scottish League Cup earlier this month.
 


The defender joined Manchester City at the age of just nine, progressing through the Citizens' youth ranks, before his summer exit and four-year contract at Celtic.

Frimpong has been capped by the Netherlands up to Under-20 level.
 