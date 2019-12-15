Jesse Lingard Starts – Manchester United Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to roll out the red carpet for visitors Everton this afternoon.



The Red Devils have hit a rich vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, beating both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, along with confirming their last 32 Europa League spot.













Solskjaer, whose side would move to within just two points of fourth placed Chelsea by winning today's Premier League game, is still struggling with injury issues and must do without Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah.



The Norwegian's side will start as firm favourites to take all three points though.





Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he has a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, Solskjaer looks to Scott McTominay and Fred to boss midfield, while Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.







The Manchester United boss has options on the bench to change things, including Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood.





Manchester United Team vs Everton



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Williams, Young, Pereira, Mata, Greenwood

