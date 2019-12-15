XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/12/2019 - 13:04 GMT

Jesse Lingard Starts – Manchester United Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to roll out the red carpet for visitors Everton this afternoon. 

The Red Devils have hit a rich vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, beating both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, along with confirming their last 32 Europa League spot.
 

 



Solskjaer, whose side would move to within just two points of fourth placed Chelsea by winning today's Premier League game, is still struggling with injury issues and must do without Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah.

The Norwegian's side will start as firm favourites to take all three points though. 
 


Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he has a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, Solskjaer looks to Scott McTominay and Fred to boss midfield, while Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



The Manchester United boss has options on the bench to change things, including Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood.
 


Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Williams, Young, Pereira, Mata, Greenwood
 