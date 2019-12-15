XRegister
26 October 2019

15/12/2019 - 10:48 GMT

Matt Polster On Bench – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.  

The Gers booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek by drawing with Young Boys at Ibrox and will now switch their focus back to domestic matters. 
 

 



Centre-back Filip Helander continues on the sidelines as he waits for the results of a scan on his foot, while Steven Davis is also still unavailable. 

If Rangers win then they will go top of the table, one point ahead of Celtic, who host Hibernian later in the day.
 


Allan McGregor is in goal today, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the central defensive pair, while Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield line up in midfield. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers boss Steven Gerrard needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, with options such as Brandon Barker and Matt Polster available.
 


Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Polster, Barker, Stewart, Defoe
 