Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this evening



The Gunners booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek and interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is now switching his side's attention firmly back to domestic matters.













Ljungberg is without summer signing Kieran Tierney, who has dislocated his shoulder.



The Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he opts for Sokratis and Calum Chambers as the centre-back two, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac as full-backs.





Further up the pitch, Ljungberg selects Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira to control midfield, while Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







If the Swede needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he can look towards his substitutes, where options include Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz.





Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Chambers, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Luiz, Willock, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

