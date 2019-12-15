XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/12/2019 - 15:32 GMT

Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this evening  

The Gunners booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek and interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is now switching his side's attention firmly back to domestic matters. 
 

 



Ljungberg is without summer signing Kieran Tierney, who has dislocated his shoulder.

The Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he opts for Sokratis and Calum Chambers as the centre-back two, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac as full-backs.
 


Further up the pitch, Ljungberg selects Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira to control midfield, while Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If the Swede needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he can look towards his substitutes, where options include Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz.
 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Chambers, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang 

Substitutes: Martinez, Luiz, Willock, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette
 