Now It’s Three – Tottenham Hotspur Star Hails Win At Wolves

Jan Vertoghen has hailed Tottenham Hotspur's hard-fought 2-1 win away at Wolves and stressed the progress the side have made since Jose Mourinho took over.



Lucas Moura handed Spurs the lead at Molineux when he struck with eight minutes on the clock, hitting a superb lofted finish after an impressive mazy run which was too much for the Wolves defence to handle.













However, Wolves pushed to level and put Tottenham under real pressure, though Spurs had a chance to add to their advantage before half time when Eric Dier hit the post.



Wolves did make it 1-1, in the 67th minute, when Adama Traore hit a powerful shot from the edge of the box.





Tottenham did not give up and Vertonghen popped up to head home from a corner in injury time to hand the visitors all three points and move them fifth in the Premier League table, three points off Chelsea.







Vertonghen admitted post match that Wolves gave Tottenham a tough test, talking up their status in the league.



"It was a very difficult game. We know how good Wolves are", the Belgian was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"People talk about the top six but they're very close. They show it in the league every week. They're a very good side."



Vertonghen was also keen to stress the progress Tottenham have made under Mourinho, who made no bones about what he wanted when he took over.



"When he came in he was very clear that he wanted to be in the top four.



"We were 11 points off when he came in, now we are three away.



"Things are looking different for us now, we are in the next round of the Champions League too", he added.



Tottenham are next in action against Chelsea, meaning victory would put them level on points with Frank Lampard's men.

