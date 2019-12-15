Pure Disrespect, Disgusting – Championship Star Blasts Duncan Ferguson Over Moise Kean Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship star Josh Windass has slammed Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson for substituting Moise Kean at Old Trafford, just 19 minutes after bringing him on off the bench.



Ferguson turned to Kean against Manchester United with 70 minutes on the clock at Old Trafford, replacing Bernard with the summer arrival.













However, Ferguson then brought the Italian striker off a minute before full time, with Kean not appearing to be showing any signs of injury.



It was suggested in some quarters that Kean was not following the tactical instructions that Ferguson had given him, and the caretaker Everton boss was unimpressed.





Wigan midfielder Windass was not impressed with what Ferguson did and slammed him for disrespecting Kean.







Windass took to Twitter to write: "Moise Keane [sic] did absolutely nothing wrong to be treated like that.



"Pure disrespect "





It was suggested to Windass that Ferguson made the change to run down the clock, with the game poised at 1-1, but the Wigan man hit out at that.



"Bring somebody else off then, disgusting treatment of a player", he added.



Kean has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park since his summer switch from Italian champions Juventus.



The Italy international has already been linked with a return to his homeland in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

