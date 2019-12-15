West Ham United Lodge Enquiry With Experienced Former National Team Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have tested the water over the situation of former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, as they plan for potentially life without Manuel Pellegrini.



The Hammers scored a 1-0 win away at Southampton on Saturday to give Pellegrini breathing space following suggestions defeat on the south coast would have cost the Chilean his job.













Pellegrini is staggering on, but West Ham are determined not to be left without a plan if they are forced to end his reign as manager.



Their eyes have been drawn to Italy and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have touched base with Prandelli.





Experienced coach Prandelli is currently without a job, with his last post in management having been with Genoa.







The 62-year-old is most notably known for his 2010 to 2014 stint in charge of the Italy national team, but he has also had a plethora of other jobs.



Prandelli counts Roma, Fiorentina, Galatasaray and Valencia amongst his former employers.





West Ham's next match is on Boxing Day away at Crystal Palace, while they then play host to Leicester City.



Pellegrini will hope to still be in charge in 2020, with West Ham hosting Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

