You Won’t Find Jurgen Klopp Clone, Former Dortmund Coach Tells Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Peter Stoger has told Borussia Dortmund that they will not be able to find a Jurgen Klopp clone.



Liverpool boss Klopp enjoyed huge success at Dortmund and remains a cult figure at the Ruhr club, having delivered two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.













Dortmund have had several coaches since Klopp departed in 2015, but none have come close to matching the 52-year-old's level of success.



They currently have Lucien Favre at the helm, but have been linked with an eye on his successor amid suggestions they are desperate to unearth the next Klopp.





Stoger, who was Dortmund coach in 2018, feels the Ruhr giants are giving themselves an impossible task in looking for a Klopp clone.







"They won't find one [a Klopp clone]", Stoger told German magazine Kicker.



"When you look at his achievements and particularly his popularity then he seems to have topped that level at Liverpool.





"In order to be able to keep up with Klopp one would have to deliver big time."



Klopp recently signed an extended contract with Liverpool, committing his future to the European champions until the summer of 2024.



He currently had Liverpool on course to win their first top flight title since 1990, while the Reds are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

