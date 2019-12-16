Arsenal Dangerous But We’ll Be Even Stronger In February – Olympiacos Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins has dubbed Arsenal "dangerous" after his side were drawn to play the Gunners in the last 32 of the Europa League, but is confident over the shape his men will be in when February comes.



The Greek giants finished third in their Champions League group, dropping into the Europa League as a result.













Their Champions League group travels took them to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur and now Martins is repeating the trip, but this time to face Arsenal.



The Gunners are without a permanent manager and are struggling in the Premier League, but Martins still has big respect for a side he believes are packed with quality and represent dangerous opponents.





"It's a big challenge for us to play against Arsenal, last year's UEFA Europa League finalists", Martins was quoted as saying by UEFA.







"They may not have started well in the Premier League this season, but they have great players, are dangerous and deserve our respect."



Martins, who sees the tie as a clash between two attack-minded outfits, also warned Arsenal that Olympiacos will be stronger when the clash rolls around in February.





"Both love attacking football. Arsenal are the favourites in this tie due to their pedigree, but we will have a say in it too.



"We want to continue in the competition and we will give it our all. We are improving constantly and will be stronger in February", he added.



Both Olympiacos and Arsenal could make additions to their squad during next month's transfer window.

