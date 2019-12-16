XRegister
26 October 2019

16/12/2019 - 13:19 GMT

Atletico Madrid General Manager Sends Message To Liverpool After Draw

 




Atletico Madrid general manager Clement Villaverde has sent a message to Liverpool, warning Jurgen Klopp's men that his side will give them a tough test in the last 16 of the Champions League. 

European champions Liverpool have been paired with Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, as they bid to continue the defence of the trophy they won last season.


 



The tie will see a return to the Wanda Metropolitano ground for Liverpool, the venue being where the Reds won the Champions League last season, and they will be aiming for more fond memories.

Villaverde thinks that Liverpool represent the toughest opponents Atletico Madrid could have drawn, but insists that his side will not make life easy for Klopp's men over two legs.
 


"Yes [they are the toughest rivals] and because they are the most recent champions", he said on Movistar, reacting to the draw.



"We will have to focus on our work and we will not make it easy for the European champions", Villaverde added.

Atletico Madrid have struggled so far in La Liga and after 17 games sit just fifth in the table, having drawn on eight occasions.
 


The Spanish giants finished second in their Champions League group, behind Juventus, but ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.
 