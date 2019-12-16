XRegister
16/12/2019 - 18:37 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti’s Plans Suggest Everton Appointment Not On Agenda

 




Carlo Ancelotti is planning to spend Christmas in Canada, something which casts doubt on claims he could take over as Everton manager. 

The Toffees currently have Duncan Ferguson in charge in a caretaker capacity and have beaten Chelsea and drawn at Manchester United under his guidance.


 



It has been claimed that Ancelotti has been in talks with Everton and is due to soon reach a decision over whether or not to take over at Goodison Park.

However, in a clear sign that Ancelotti is not Everton bound, he is currently in Italy and is planning to spend Christmas in Canada, according to Spanish journalist Kike Marin.
 


It was even suggested that Ancelotti had arrived on Merseyside to hold talks with Everton, but such reports appear to be wide of the mark.



Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli earlier this month and is now looking for his next challenge.

It remains to be seen whether he is a contender for the Everton job and could yet change his plans, calling off a trip to Canada in favour of a hectic Christmas fixture list with the Toffees.
 


Everton are due to play host to Arsenal at the weekend and Ferguson at present remains in charge at the club.
 