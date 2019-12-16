Everton Supremo Has Spoken To Carlo Ancelotti But Retains Interest In Two Other Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri has spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about the vacant managerial post at Goodison Park, but retains an interest in two other options.



There have been conflicting reports over how close Ancelotti is to the Everton job, with claims that he has even jetted into Merseyside for talks.













Ancelotti is claimed though to be in Rome with his wife, though, according to The Athletic, he has now fielded an official proposal from Everton and could well accept.



The experienced manager is considering the offer to return to football with the Merseyside giants and has had plans to spend Christmas in Canada.





While he is considering Everton's proposal, Moshiri is claimed to also still have interest in former Toffees boss David Moyes and Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta.







Arsenal are moving for Arteta and have held talks with him about taking over at the Emirates Stadium.



Manchester City have had no formal approach from Arsenal for Arteta yet, but it is expected to come if the Gunners offer him the job.





Moyes though would be free to answer Everton's call, though it remains to be seen how fans would view his return to the club.

