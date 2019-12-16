Everton Target’s Entourage Rethinking Marseille Proposal, Unsure Best For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have still not managed to fully convince highly rated talent Isaac Lihadji, who has been linked with Everton and Manchester United, to put pen to paper to a professional contract.



The winger is regarded as a big talent within the corridors of power at Marseille and the club have been working hard to secure him on a professional contract to stop him walking away when his current deal ends on 30th June.













The Ligue 1 giants looked to have taken a big step forward as, according to French daily La Provence, they have agreed a three-year contract with the 17-year-old's entourage based on a monthly wage of €40,000.



However, there is a fly in the ointment as the winger's entourage are rethinking whether it would be the wisest course of action for their client to sign.





It is claimed that Lihadji's entourage feel that instant expectations of the youngster will be higher at Marseille and could lead to more fierce criticism than would otherwise have been the case.







Lihadji's potential has been noted and he has been placed on the radar of a host of clubs, including Everton and Manchester United.



And Marseille will be nervous about losing his services for as long as he has not put pen to paper on the contract he has been offered.





The teenager has been capped by France up to Under-18 level.

