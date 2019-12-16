Extremely Positive – St Pauli Coach Keen To Keep Brighton Loan Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Pauli coach Jos Luhukay has expressed his desire to keep Brighton & Hove Albion loanees Viktor Gyokeres and Leo Ostigard beyond their current loan deals.



German second-tier club St. Pauli signed Scandinavian youngsters Gyokeres and Ostigard from Brighton on season-long loans in the summer.













The Seagulls duo have gone on to become a regular in St. Pauli's first team and pleased coach Luhukay with their qualities.



With the two youngsters becoming key for the German side, Luhukay has expressed his desire to keep Gyokeres and Ostigard beyond next summer.





"Yes, sure [we would like to keep them beyond the summer]. Even at a young age, they are very good and important players for us", Luhukay was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.







Luhukay went on to heap praise on Gyokeres' drive and determination to do well for the club, despite being a loan signing.



"He identifies with this club and the fans", the former Sheffield Wednesday manager said.





"The boy is with all his heart, an incredible amount of ambition and joy at St. Pauli. Of course, this is not always the case for players on loan.



"What Leo [Ostigard] and Viktor experience here in St. Pauli is extremely positive."



Gyokeres has made 12 appearances across all competitions for St. Pauli this season, while Ostigard has enjoyed 13 outings for the German second tier outfit.

