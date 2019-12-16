Fingers Crossed – Liverpool Coach Keen For Talents To Taste Club World Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley has backed Reds youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams to be involved in the FIFA Club World Cup and hopes they do so.



The European champions confirmed their 20-man travelling squad for the Club World Cup in Qatar on Sunday and among those to be included are teenagers Jones and Williams.













The duo's inclusion in Jurgen Klopp's squad for the tournament in Qatar will see them miss out on Liverpool's EFL Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, in which the Reds are set to line up a host of youngsters from their youth levels, with Critchley standing in for Klopp.



While Critchley will be without two of his most talented youngsters for the game on Tuesday, he has backed Jones and Williams to be involved in the Club World Cup this week.





The 41-year-old is hopeful that the 18-year-olds will feature for Liverpool in Doha and is positive of them making the bench at least.







"For two 18-year-olds to be playing in a World Championship, that doesn’t happen very often", Critchley told a press conference.



"You’ve only got to count names to show that they’ve got a chance of being involved and maybe being on the bench.





"As the manager showed with bringing Curtis on against Bournemouth they’ve got a chance of being on the pitch and fingers crossed they do."



Liverpool will face Mexican club Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday – less than 24 hours after Critchley leads a young Reds side in the EFL quarter-final.

