Get Up Close – Former Leeds United Star Dubs Defensive Vulnerability Player Problem

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes the Whites' vulnerability at defending set pieces and long balls pumped into the box effectively is a player problem, and has urged the side's defenders to get up close and personal with opposition attackers.



The weekend saw Marcelo Bielsa's men let a three-goal lead slip away against Cardiff City at Elland Road and allow the visitors to go away with a point in a 3-3 draw.













While the Bluesbirds' opener came from a ball into the box, their second goal resulted from a free-kick. They scored their third after they pumped a ball down the pitch and flicked it into the Leeds penalty area.



Whelan, who admitted that he now worries when the Whites concede a set piece, believes the side's inability to effectively defend dead balls and long balls is more of a player issue than a system problem.





The 44-year-old feels the Leeds players are often caught ball watching and, while he conceded that he himself has made the error, has urged them to mark tightly and stay with their men.







"I think it's a player problem. They've got to get up close and personal", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



"Sometimes, when you don't get the first contact, they're ball watching and you've got to stay with your men. It's not the first contact that's going to score the goal; it's the movement from the player, sometimes you're watching the ball.





"It's very easy to do because sometimes I've made that mistake when I've been a player. It's not easy.



"It's an art in defending, but it's an art they've got to get better at."



Leeds will travel to Fulham in the Championship on Saturday and still boast the best defensive record in the division.

