Getting Back To My Best – Brighton Loan Star Percy Tau Delighted With Club Brugge Goal

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Percy Tau has expressed his delight at having scored his first league goal in four months for Club Brugge and believes he is returning to his best.



The 25-year-old South Africa striker starred in Club Brugge's 3-0 win over KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend, scoring and assisting one goal each.













The goal on Sunday was Tau's first league goal for Club Brugge since August, as he helped the Belgian side beat KV Oostende 2-0.



Having struggled with a slight problem to his tendon in October, the Brighton loanee believes he is now returning to his best shape and form.





Having got a goal to his name on Sunday, Tau expressed his delight at having found the back of the net, which he admits is always a pleasure, and is glad the team kept a clean sheet as well.







"Scoring is a pleasure and the clean sheet too", Tau was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.



"I am getting back to my best shape and I have always been working [towards that].





"Of course you are happy as a striker if you can score."



Tau has scored four goals and provided seven assists from his 22 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge this season.

