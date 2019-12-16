XRegister
16/12/2019 - 11:31 GMT

He Ran Like A Racehorse – Brighton Starlet Lauded By Loan Club Boss

 




St. Pauli coach Jos Luhukay has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Viktor Gyokeres for his performance against SV Wehen at the weekend.

The 21-year-old frontman scored twice and assisted once as St.Pauli defeated Wehen 3-1 in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday to ease their relegation worries.  


 



Looking back at Gyokeres' weekend performance, St. Pauli coach Luhukay is full of praise for the Brighton starlet, not least the way he helped defensively by tracking back.

However, what impressed the Dutchman even more is the fact that the centre-forward did not become tired and kept on running like a racehorse.
 


Lauding the player's work rate, former Sheffield Wednesday manager Luhukay was delighted to see Gyokeres cap off his performance with two goals.



Viktor ran like a racehorse until the closing stages", Luhukay was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

"I think he wanted to play for half an hour longer. He didn't give up.
 


Although he also helped a lot in the left defensive zone, Viktor was in no way tired.

"It's nice to see that he still had the energy to crown his own performance with goals in two great moments."

Gyokeres has scored four goals and provided one assist from his 10 league games for St. Pauli this season, but his team have struggled and sit just two points and one place above the relegation zone in the German second tier. 
 