It Is Definitely Cold Up Here – Leeds United Summer Arrival Feeling Winter Weather

Eddie Nketiah has indicated he is finding the weather colder in Leeds than he did in London at Arsenal.



The striker had several options on his table to complete a season-long loan move away from Arsenal in the summer and could have joined Bristol City or Fortuna Dusseldorf.













He opted for Leeds United though in what was seen as a coup for the Whites, and is now in the thick of the winter period of games in Yorkshire.



Nketiah, opening up on his matchday kit preparations, indicated that he is finding it cold in Leeds now that winter has kicked in, meaning he is a firm fan of wearing gloves when on the pitch.





"Nah, not really [I don’t have matchday superstitions]. The big thing is that I cut my socks", Nketiah told Gaffer.







"A lot of players also do that now. I cut the bottom because the white under socks are a lot more comfortable.



"When it’s getting cold – which it definitely is up here – I quite like the gloves look. The alll-black gloves look on the pitch."





Nketiah has struggled for starts at Leeds, with Marcelo Bielsa preferring Patrick Bamford in attack, and it has been speculated Arsenal could look to recall him when the January transfer window opens in a matter of weeks.



However, the final decision may come down the the new manager at Arsenal, with the Gunners currently considering who should replace the sacked Unai Emery.

