It’ll Come For Him – Newcastle United Star Backs Fellow Summer Arrival

Newcastle United centre-forward Andy Carroll has backed Magpies team-mate and fellow striker Joelinton to start scoring goals for the side.



The Magpies made the Brazilian frontman their most expensive signing when they paid a £40m fee to German outfit Hoffenheim for his acquisition in the summer.













However, almost five months and 17 games into the Premier League campaign, Joelinton has managed to score just one goal and provide one assist so far.



With the pressure piling up on the 23-year-old, Newcastle number 7 Carroll has come to the aid of his fellow striker, lauding him for his qualities as a frontman.





Carroll expressed his confidence in Joelinton before backing him to start scoring goals for Steve Bruce's Newcastle this season.







“I think he’s really good,” Carroll told The Athletic.



“You’ve seen that he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s good on the ball, he gets it into feet and he’s good in the air.





"He can go out wide as well and, with a couple of goals, it’ll come for him.”



Carroll, on the other hand, has created a big impact after returning to action, providing assists in Newcastle's wins against Sheffield United and Southampton earlier this month.

