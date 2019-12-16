XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/12/2019 - 11:21 GMT

It’ll Come For Him – Newcastle United Star Backs Fellow Summer Arrival

 




Newcastle United centre-forward Andy Carroll has backed Magpies team-mate and fellow striker Joelinton to start scoring goals for the side.

The Magpies made the Brazilian frontman their most expensive signing when they paid a £40m fee to German outfit Hoffenheim for his acquisition in the summer.  


 



However, almost five months and 17 games into the Premier League campaign, Joelinton has managed to score just one goal and provide one assist so far.

With the pressure piling up on the 23-year-old, Newcastle number 7 Carroll has come to the aid of his fellow striker, lauding him for his qualities as a frontman.
 


Carroll expressed his confidence in Joelinton before backing him to start scoring goals for Steve Bruce's Newcastle this season.



I think he’s really good,” Carroll told The Athletic.

You’ve seen that he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s good on the ball, he gets it into feet and he’s good in the air.
 


"He can go out wide as well and, with a couple of goals, it’ll come for him.

Carroll, on the other hand, has created a big impact after returning to action, providing assists in Newcastle's wins against Sheffield United and Southampton earlier this month.   
 