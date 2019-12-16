It’s Hard – Eddie Nketiah On Arsene Wenger-Marcelo Bielsa Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, on loan at Leeds United, has revealed that it is difficult to draw comparisons between Arsene Wenger and Marcelo Bielsa and thinks he is lucky to have had the opportunity to work with both managers.



The 20-year-old came through Arsenal's youth academy and was included in the senior mix by Wenger for Arsenal's pre-season tour ahead of the 2017/18 season.













He was given further chances during that season before Wenger left in the summer of 2018 and was replaced by Unai Emery.



Now the youngster is plying his trade with Leeds on loan from Arsenal, where he is getting the opportunity to work under legendary Argentine tactician Bielsa.





Being asked whether comparisons can be drawn between Wenger and Bielsa, Nketiah said that both are well versed about the game and he has been lucky to have had the opportunity to work under both.







"Wenger was really important for the early stages of my career, he was the one who handed me my debut", Nketiah said in an interview with Gaffer.



"It’s hard to compare the two, though.





"They both have great knowledge of the game, they’re both massively respected in the world of football so I just feel lucky that I’ve been able to work with both of them.



"Plus, Unai [Emery] too. It’s been great at such a young age to take things from each of them – these characters and managers who are so well-respected."



The young striker might be heading back to his parent club in January as the Gunners are unsatisfied with their player's lack of game time at Leeds.



Bielsa has preferred Patrick Bamford up front, with Nketiah being used mainly as a substitute.

