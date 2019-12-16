I’ve Got Feeling – Former Bundesliga Star Predicts Next Club For Manchester United Target Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that Manchester United target Erling Haaland will make a move to Borussia Dortmund in January.



Haaland has caught the eye with his performances for Red Bull Salzburg so far this season, getting amongst the goals both in Austria and the Champions League.













A host of clubs have been linked with wanting to take advantage of a release clause in his contract of just £20m in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly flew out for recent talks with Haaland and the Norwegian tactician has claimed the striker knows what he wants to do.





Ex-Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft has admitted he is of the view that the 19-year-old will make the move to Dortmund in the new year.







"Other clubs still in the race, but I got a feeling that Erling Haaland will be a Dortmund-player in January", Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.



"If so. Great choice. Know how to develop young players. Fantastic atmosphere in stadium."





Salzburg will be powerless to resist Haaland's departure when the transfer window opens if his release clause is activated.



The striker has netted 28 goals in just 22 appearances for the Austrian side this season and they appear to be facing a big battle to prevent his departure.

