Manager In Everton Talks, To Make Decision Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are in talks with Carlo Ancelotti to persuade him to take over as their manager and the Italian is expected to make a decision on whether to accept or refuse the offer soon, it has been claimed.



The Toffees have been without a manager since the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this month, with club legend Duncan Ferguson stepping in as caretaker manager.













While Ferguson has led the Toffees to a win against Chelsea and a draw against Manchester United in the two games he has managed, the club could turn to an alternative.



With Everton on the hunt for a new manager to take over the reins at Goodison Park, the Merseyside-based side have been linked with Ancelotti and former manager David Moyes.





The Toffees are currently in talks with former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Ancelotti for the role of the manager, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.







While the two parties are engaged in talks, the 60-year-old Italian will make a decision on whether to accept the offer from Everton or not soon.



Ancelotti himself has been without a club since Italian Serie A side Napoli relieved him of his duties last week.





Apart from Everton, the ex-Bayern Munich coach has also been linked with the Toffees' Premier League rivals Arsenal.

