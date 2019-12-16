Mikel Arteta Set For Further Round of Talks With Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikel Arteta is due for fresh talks with Arsenal officials, possibly as soon as this evening, according to the BBC.



The former Arsenal midfielder currently serves as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, but the Gunners now appear to be pushing hard to hand him the manager's job at the Emirates Stadium.













Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win away at Arsenal on Sunday and the result looks to have given fresh impetus to the north London club in their manager search.



They have already held talks with Arteta and Manchester City, and are now set to hold further discussions with the Spaniard.





The discussions could happen as early as this evening in another sign of Arsenal's desire to press the accelerator.







It is unclear whether Arsenal have yet offered Arteta the job and will use the talks to iron out the remaining details of his appointment.



He made 149 appearances for Arsenal as a player and knows the north London giants well.





Arteta has been learning his trade at Guardiola's side in recent years and was appointed to the Manchester City coaching staff in 2016.

