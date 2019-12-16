XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/12/2019 - 22:47 GMT

Super Agent Backs Jose Mourinho For Success At Tottenham Hotspur

 




Super agent Jorge Mendes has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur, dubbing his countryman a "champion". 

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United last year, but returned to management in November to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.


 



The Portuguese has had an instant impact in north London and Spurs are now just three points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the Premier League, and play the Blues this weekend.

Mendes is confident that Mourinho will be a success at Tottenham and has backed him as a "champion", pointing to a host of clubs where he has won silverware.
 


"He was at Manchester United, at Real Madrid, at Inter", Mendes told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"He is a champion and goes on to succeed, as always."

Mourinho will be looking to secure a top four spot for Tottenham this term, while Spurs are also still involved in the Champions League and have the FA Cup to come in the new year.
 


Tottenham have been drawn to face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.
 