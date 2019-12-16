Super Agent Backs Jose Mourinho For Success At Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Jorge Mendes has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur, dubbing his countryman a "champion".



Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United last year, but returned to management in November to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.













The Portuguese has had an instant impact in north London and Spurs are now just three points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the Premier League, and play the Blues this weekend.



Mendes is confident that Mourinho will be a success at Tottenham and has backed him as a "champion", pointing to a host of clubs where he has won silverware.





"He was at Manchester United, at Real Madrid, at Inter", Mendes told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







"He is a champion and goes on to succeed, as always."



Mourinho will be looking to secure a top four spot for Tottenham this term, while Spurs are also still involved in the Champions League and have the FA Cup to come in the new year.





Tottenham have been drawn to face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

