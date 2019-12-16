This Is Real Chance To Progress – FC Copenhagen Star Welcomes Celtic Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Copenhagen star Andreas Bjelland has welcomed his side's last 32 Europa League draw against Celtic as a chance to progress further in the competition.



The Danish powerhouses finished second in a group containing Malmo, Dynamo Kyiv and FC Lugano to book their meeting with Celtic in the new year.













Bjelland admits he is not incredibly familiar with either Scottish football or Celtic, however he does believe that the tie represents a good opportunity for FC Copenhagen to move deeper into the Europa League.



"There is a real opportunity to be able to progress", he told his club's official site.





"I am not an expert in Scottish football or Celtic, but from what I have followed, I definitely think we have a chance", he stressed.







"It will be exciting and we must then, as a target, be able to progress, although it will certainly be difficult."



FC Copenhagen are in action this evening in the Danish Superliga as they lock horns with Odense, and the club will then enter their winter break, with no more competitive action until the middle of February.





Celtic and FC Copenhagen last met in the Champions League in 2006, with the Danish side winning the meeting at home 3-1, but going down to a 1-0 defeat in Scotland.



The same outcome in the Europa League last 32 would see FC Copenhagen progress on aggregate and is surely one Bjelland would take.

