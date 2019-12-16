Three Clubs Interested In Everton Star, Toffees Reluctant To Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Mason Holgate is attracting interest from the Toffees' Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth ahead of the January transfer window.



With the winter transfer window fast approaching, English top-flight sides have started identifying players who could potentially strengthen their teams for the latter half of the season.













Premier League clubs Newcastle, Sheffield United and Bournemouth are particularly keen on bolstering their defence in January.



Everton's 23-year-old centre-half Holgate – with his ability to play in a back three – has found himself on the wish list of the three clubs, according to The Athletic.





The Englishman is rated at around the £14m mark and has caught the eye with his performances in a struggling Everton side.







However, Everton would be unwilling to sell the 23-year-old, who is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2022.



The Toffees themselves are short on defensive options, with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane being the only other available centre-backs.





It is suggested that the Merseyside-based club themselves will be looking to strengthen their backline when the transfer window opens in less than three weeks' time.

