West Ham United Eyeing Host of January Additions

West Ham United are looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, with the Hammers on the hunt for a defensive midfielder, a winger, a striker and a goalkeeper, according to The Athletic.



The winter transfer window, which opens on 1st January, is on the horizon and Premier League clubs are considering their options as they head into the latter half of the season.













One club who are seriously considering their options and identifying potential targets are 15th placed West Ham.



The Hammers registered a decent 1-0 away win against Southampton at the weekend, but it was only their second victory in 11 games.





The Hammers were sitting inside the top four in September, but have slumped and now have relegation worries. As such, the club are keen to make additions in the new year.







West Ham are in the hunt for a holding midfielder, a winger and another striker ahead of the winter transfer window.



The Irons are also keen on adding a British goalkeeper to their ranks.





While signing a British goalkeeper will help with squad quota issues, West Ham are also keen to ensure the new shot-stopper will not need to adapt to the English game.

