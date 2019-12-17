100% – Former Netherlands Striker Convinced Manchester City Star Will Win Ballon d’Or

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands international Youri Mulder believes it is only a matter of time until Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne wins the Ballon d'Or, especially with the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era coming to a close.



De Bruyne turned in a standout performance as Arsenal cruised past Manchester City 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.













The Belgian scored twice against the Gunners, while he also created his side's other goal, producing a performance which again had praise heading his way.



De Bruyne finished 14th in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or, with Messi scooping the accolade and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk coming second; Ronaldo was third.





Mulder believes that De Bruyne has what it takes to pick up the Ballon d'Or and indicated the Manchester City star will top the voting sooner rather than later.







"[I am] 100 per cent certain that De Bruyne will win the Golden Ball", Mulder said on Extra Time.



"I am sure that he will win the trophy some day.





"That must also happen sometime because [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Messi will be finished soon."



De Bruyne could strengthen his Ballon d'Or case by helping Manchester City win the Champions League this season, with the tag of European champions one which has eluded the Citizens.



The 28-year-old has clocked 21 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, scoring six times and chipping in with eleven assists.



Manchester City will hope he is on song when they take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

