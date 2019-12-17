Arsenal and Tottenham Amongst Clubs To Contact Ligue 1 Winger’s Entourage, Lille Pushing Hard

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst a clutch of clubs to have contacted Isaac Lihadji's representatives, though Lille have pressed the accelerator in their efforts to land the winger.



Lihadji is on the books at Marseille, but has yet to sign a professional contract with the club and will be free to leave at the end of June if he does not so so.













Marseille have been working overtime to lock Lihadji down to a new deal and consider the winger the brightest talent to come through their academy set-up since Maxime Lopez and Boubakar Kamara.



While an agreement looked to be on the cards, Lihadji has not signed and his representatives feel moving away from Marseille could be better for his career development.





And the winger is a wanted man as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Valencia have all contacted his entourage.







Lille though are pushing hardest and are claimed to have offered Lihadji a three-year contract.



The winger would earn €45,000 per month, while he would also bank a signing-on bonus of over €1m.





Losing the 17-year-old would be a big blow for Marseille, who have already handed him Ligue 1 tastes against Dijon and Amiens this season.

