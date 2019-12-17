Carlo Ancelotti Appointment Could Give Everton Edge In Race For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Everton could help the Toffees to attract Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi in the January transfer window.



The Toffees are closing in on Ancelotti, who has reportedly now reached an agreement to take over at Goodison Park, but must secure his release from Napoli, where he is under contract until 2021.













Nzonzi is currently on loan from Roma at Galatasaray for the season, but is tipped to return to the Italian club in January.



Lyon are interested in snapping up Nzonzi in the new year, however it is claimed that there has been contact with Everton, who tried to convince him to move to Goodison Park in the summer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, if Everton bring in Ancelotti then it could tip the scales and attract Nzonzi to make the switch to Merseyside.







Galatasaray playing in the Champions League helped to convince Nzonzi to move to Turkey in the summer.



Lyon could offer the midfielder the chance to continue playing Champions League football this season, with Les Gones having qualified from the group stage and set up a last 16 tie with Juventus.





Nzonzi has played in England before, enjoying spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

