Carlo Ancelotti To Kick Off Napoli Talks, Needs To Be Released To Take Everton Job

Carlo Ancelotti has reached a complete agreement with Everton to take charge at Goodison Park, but must now secure his release from Napoli.



The experienced Italian tactician was removed from his spot as coach of Napoli earlier this month, but still has a contract with the Azzurri which runs until the summer of 2021.













He has now accepted Everton's lucrative proposal to return to management in the Premier League and the Toffees are looking to complete his appointment soon.



However, according to Sky Italia's Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti must now speak to Napoli to secure his release.





Napoli played hardball with Chelsea over Maurizio Sarri in 2018, despite having removed him as coach.







Ancelotti, who had been planning to spend Christmas on holiday in Canada with his wife, will be hoping there are no hitches and he can quickly take charge at Goodison Park.



Everton sacked Marco Silva earlier this season and had also been linked with David Moyes and Mikel Arteta as potential successors to the Portuguese.





Duncan Ferguson is holding the fort as caretaker manager and led Everton to a draw at Old Trafford at the weekend.

