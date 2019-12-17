Celtic Will Be More Than Confident – Former Top Flight Star On FC Copenhagen Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan believes Celtic will back themselves to get the better of FC Copenhagen and make it to the last 16 of the Europa League.



Celtic topped a tough Europa League group to make it to the last 32 and have been handed a winnable tie against FC Copenhagen in the first knockout stage of the competition.













The Danish outfit are second in their domestic league and Celtic are viewed by some as favourites to beat them and make it to the last 16 of the Europa League.



Craigan feels it is right to assume Celtic are the favourites to beat Copenhagen and believes that Scottish champions will be pleased with the draw they have been handed.





He is certain that with the kind of form and maturity Celtic have shown in Europe this season, the players should be more than confident about taking care of business against Copenhagen over two legs.







Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “You’d like to think Celtic are favourites going into the game.



“I think when you get through you want something that gives you an opportunity to get to the last 16.





“I think the way Celtic have played this season, particularly away from home, the maturity they have shown in games, from the qualifiers into the group stages, they will be more than confident about beating Copenhagen.”



The first leg is set to take place at the Telia Parken on Thursday 20th February and Celtic will want a good result to take back to Scotland.

