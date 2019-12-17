Claim From France: Patrick Vieira Is Arsenal Board’s Number 1 Target Over Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice coach Patrick Vieira is the first choice for the Arsenal board, who consider Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta an alternative option to the Frenchman, it has been claimed.



Arteta is due for talks with Josh Kroenke and it has been reported is in pole position to become the next man in charge at the Emirates Stadium.













Manchester City have been left annoyed at the way Arsenal approached their assistant manager, but the Spaniard looks willing to become the man to replace Unai Emery at the Emirates.



But it has been claimed that the 37-year-old is not the first choice target for the north London club's board.





According to Eurosport France's Manu Lonjon, Arsenal are still targeting Vieira as their next manager and their efforts are ongoing.







They have been in talks with their former club captain and he remains the board’s number one target for their vacant managerial post.



Arsenal would have to agree a compensation package with Nice if Vieira agrees to take charge of his former club as manager.





Arteta lost out to Emery in the race for the Arsenal manager’s post last year and it remains to be seen whether the same story repeats itself with himself and Vieira 18 months later.

