Club Brugge General Manager Sees Opportunity In Manchester United Tie

Club Brugge general manager Vincent Mannaert believes his side can take advantage of Manchester United’s inconsistencies on the pitch when the two sides meet in the Europa League next year.



The Belgian giants have dropped down to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, which also contained Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.













They have been drawn to face Manchester United in the last 32 of the competition, with the opening leg set to take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium on 20th February.



Manchester United are favourites to progress in the competition, but Mannaert insisted that it will not be a straightforward affair for the Red Devils as they are not as good as they previously were and Club Brugge have experience of playing against top sides such as Real Madrid and PSG.





The Club Brugge general manager also feels the emphasis on young players at Manchester United this season has also brought in inconsistencies, which he feels his team can take advantage of.







“This is not the biggest Manchester United”, Mannaert said on the Radio 1 programme De Tribune.



“They are once again starting to give a chance to their philosophy of playing young talents and a young footballer like Marcus Rashford is already a world-class performer.





“But you still do not see consistent performances and that may be an opportunity for us.



“We played in Madrid and Paris this season.



“It is a step forward we have taken this season and it is on which we can build against Manchester United.”



Manchester United are looking at the Europa League as another way to push into next season’s Champions League.

