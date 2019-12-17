Dutch Giants Tracking Chelsea Star, Could Be Financially Outgunned

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are closely watching the situation of Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel, but their hopes could be largely dependent on what the Blues opt to do.



Van Ginkel is currently recovering from a serious knee injury and is not expected to be ready to return to action for several months.













His contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, PSV are taking keen interest in his situation.



Signing Van Ginkel on a free transfer would be an attractive proposition for PSV, but it is claimed that they may require Chelsea not to look to extend the midfielder's deal.





It is claimed that if Chelsea do offer Van Ginkel a new contract then PSV would not be able to financially compete with the Premier League giants.







Van Ginkel has had a series of loan spells at PSV in recent years, but persistent injury issues have derailed the 27-year-old.



The midfielder has only managed to clock up four senior appearances for Chelsea despite being on the books at Stamford Bridge since 2013.





He has turned out 64 times in a PSV shirt, scoring 31 goals and providing ten assists.

