Eddie Nketiah Explains Leeds United Loan Move

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has revealed that he needed to get out of his comfort zone of the Emirates Stadium and therefore opted to move to Leeds United.



The 20-year-old joined the Championship giants on a season-long loan deal in the summer, preferring the Peacocks ahead of Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.













Responding to a question asked by Gaffer about the biggest surprise he has received since joining Leeds, Nketiah said that there have not been many, but with a new culture in place there have been some changes in the approach to training.



The youngster also took time to speak about the size of the club, which he insists, did not surprise him at all, along with the number of fans the club boast of.





"it's hard to say", Nketiah said while speaking about the surprises he has had.







"I wouldn’t say there’s been many surprises. Obviously, it’s a new culture, so it’s interesting to see how people approach training.



"It’s different to Arsenal. But, it’s something which I needed to do. I needed to move out of my comfort zone.





"The one thing which isn’t surprising is the size of the club, everyone in this city lives and loves the club."



It has been claimed that Arsenal might recall Nketiah in January as they are dissatisfied with a lack of game time for their youngster.

