I Saw Them Pass A Team To Death – Former Rangers Star Warns On Braga

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has warned the Gers of the quality of their Europa League last 32 opponents Braga and feels they can be dangerous on the counter attack.



Rangers came second in their group and made it to the last 32 of the competition as one of the unseeded teams in the draw.













The Glasgow giants could have faced one of the top sides remaining in the competition, but were handed a draw some feel is favourable in Braga, who are ninth in the Portuguese top tier this season.



But Rae insisted that it is not as easy as it looks for Rangers as Braga are still a good side who topped their Europa League group this season and can pass teams to death.





He admits that it could have been a lot tougher for Rangers, but feels Braga are suited to the kind of football they will want to play against Gerrard’s side in the Europa League.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I saw them playing in the summer in a pre-season friendly against Millwall.



“Millwall didn’t get a kick, they passed them to death and I thought this is a right good footballing team.





“I agree that domestically they have been huffing and puffing, but there are certain teams who are suited to this particular style – counter-attacking.



“I think it is a tough draw, but it could have been a lot tougher.”



Rangers did beat Braga's Portuguese neighbours FC Porto at home in the group stage and earned a credible draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

